Moving and improving your home? Get answers from Which?

Despite the cost of living crisis putting household budgets under unprecedented strain, huge numbers of us still need or want to upgrade our homes.

Whether you're looking to move home entirely or use your funds to improve your current space, this round up of our best property guides will help you navigate the biggest home moving and improving tasks and feel confident in making the right decisions for your needs and budget.

Buying and selling a home

Putting your property on the market can be complicated, but help is at hand. Follow our step-by-step guide on selling a house:

If you can get your head around the basics of buying a home, you're less likely to be taken by surprise along the way. This step-by-step guide explains what you need to know:

Explore more home movers advice guides, or join Which? for 1-to-1 buying advice.

How to improve your home

Whether you're installing a new kitchen or bathroom, double glazed windows or converting your loft, these expert guides will help you with hassle-free home improvements, whatever your budget.

How to upgrade your kitchen

Your kitchen sits at the heart of your home and it's a great place to start if you're upgrading your property. Consult these kitchen guides for details on how much to spend and the best value brands.

How to upgrade your bathroom

A bathroom redesign has the power to turn the space into a haven where you can unwind, so consult our renovation guides for top tips.

Visit best bathroom brands to find out the providers who pair value with quality. We've reviewed big bathroom brands including Bathstore, B&Q, Roca, Victoria Plum and IKEA.

How to convert your loft

Find out whether your loft is suitable for conversion, how to choose the best type of conversion and how to find a builder.

How to convert your loft How to plan a loft conversion – run through the process from start to finish

– run through the process from start to finish Loft conversion costs – your total spend will vary depending on the type of roof, number of windows, where you live and more

– your total spend will vary depending on the type of roof, number of windows, where you live and more Loft conversion building regulations and planning permission – getting approval for a project can take a long time, but you might not need planning permission in some cases

Remortgaging can serve as a way of releasing some of the cash you've built up in your property through equity, to fund home improvements. See our remortgaging guide for more details.



Building an extension

From basement conversions to porch extensions, read this guide to make your extension planning as smooth as possible.

Extension costs

Plan your extension to perfection with this guide, which covers everything from planning permission to costs and finding a reputable builder.

Although equity release can seem an appealing way to gain funds for a big project, is it the right way to get some extra cash? We can help you weigh up the pros and cons.

Garden rooms

Everything you need to know about garden rooms, log cabins and summer houses, before you part with your money.

Building a conservatory

Find out how much a conservatory will cost, how you can save money and pitfalls to avoid. Our expert advice is backed by tips from industry professionals.

How to improve your heating for a cosier home

Our experts explain the pros and cons of different central heating options, including gas central heating, electric central heating, oil central heating and heat pumps.

To help you make major heat retention improvements to your property, we've also put together a guide on double glazing – it names some of the best double glazing companies and associated costs.

Improving your heating will make your home feel cosier, plus it increases the property's value and makes it more attractive to potential buyers. Further work could also help you avoid maintenance problems that occur inside damp properties.

See our home heating guide to get started or, if you know which fuel type you'd need, choose a link from the list below:

Underfloor heating

Installing underfloor heating in your home will effectively warm up floors you walk over in bare feet, although it can prove disruptive to install.

To help you decide if this heating system is right for you, check our expert advice on electric underfloor heating and water underfloor heating.

Freshen up your flooring

Tired-looking carpets and scuffed wooden floors will detract from the beauty of your home.

If you're on a mission to keep your home looking its best, consult our selection of flooring guides:

Free up space with fitted furniture

If you're trying to make the most of the space in your bedroom, fitted wardrobes can be a real game-changer – especially if your room has awkward nooks and crannies, such as an attic room with sloping ceilings.

We've asked over 2,500 customers to rate the companies they they bought fitted wardrobes and bedroom furniture from. Explore the results with our guide on the best fitted bedroom furniture brands.