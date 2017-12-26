Which? Don't Buy indoor aerials
Poor TV reception is frustrating enough - make sure you don't compound your misery with a Don't Buy indoor aerial. They could have any number of things wrong with them, from poor reception to flimsy design to being an absolute pain to use. Whatever the case, one thing is for sure: you'll regret buying one. Make sure you opt for a Best Buy indoor aerial instead.
How we uncover the best and worst indoor aerials
There are some great Best Buy indoor aerials available - but be careful to avoid the Don't Buy models. Instead of enjoying your favourite digital channel, you could be left missing out on everything Freeview has to offer. One-For-All and John Lewis may be big-name brands, but it would be foolish to buy them on reputation alone.
We test indoor aerials from all manner of brands and review all of the most popular and biggest selling models. This includes affordable aerials under £10 to more premium products, so there's something to suit all needs.
- Our lab experts have decades of experience testing all manner of electronics - including indoor aerials. They know what separates a Best Buy from a Don't Buy.
- Every indoor aerial tested by Which? is treated equally. Price plays no part in our testing or scoring, and we buy every single item we test ourselves. That means no hand-outs from manufacturers or publicists.
- We cover all manner of indoor aerials, including monopole, loop and log periodic. We strive to ensure there is always a model that's right for your home.
An indoor aerial is a product you don't want to have to worry about replacing, nor should you have to.
