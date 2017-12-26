Top five best cheap internet TV boxes under £40
By Callum Tennent
With the ubiquity of Freeview and the modern convenience of catch-up TV, fewer people are subscribing to a pricey satellite or cable service - and there are fantastic money-saving alternatives.
If all you need is a bit of BBC iPlayer here or some YouTube there, an internet TV box is the way to go. But if you end up paying over the odds for one, you're barely making a saving at all. On the other hand, a money-saving option may lack crucial features or offer poor image quality. That's why we've curated a list of the best cheap models you can buy.
Best cheap internet TV boxes
- Features and versitility:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Picture quality:
- 5 out of 5
Two-and-a-half years on from the release of the groundbreaking, enormously popular original, we finally have an update to this streaming stick. The big draw is a new voice control remote, which helps it surpass the lofty standards of its predecessor.
- Features and versitility:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Picture quality:
- 5 out of 5
A long-awaited update from a big name dedicated to streaming. Not only is it incredibly cheap, but it's also fully-featured whilst being scarcely and larger than a USB memory stick. Sign in to see if it's a worthy follow-up to its popular predecessors.
- Features and versitility:
- 3 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Picture quality:
- 5 out of 5
With such a powerful name behind it and so many apps and services available there's a lot of expectation surrounding this streamer - expectations it rises to with ease. Sign in to see what box we're talking about.
- Features and versitility:
- 3 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Picture quality:
- 5 out of 5
A convenient way for those wanting to access subscription programming on the cheap. It's also one of the cheapest streamers on the market in itself, making it a real bargain overall.
- Features and versitility:
- 3 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Picture quality:
- 5 out of 5
There may be a newer version of this popular device, but it's still an excellent streamer that can do almost everything you need - and for cheap.
And here's two to avoid
As you can see from browsing our numerous Best Buys, an outstanding streamer is neither hard to find nor expensive. With that in mind, take a look at the two models below and be sure to stay well clear - you can do so much better.
Cheap internet TV boxes to avoid
- Features and versitility:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 2 out of 5
- Picture quality:
- 2 out of 5
Most users will be looking at this Android-based internet streaming box as a quick way to smarten up their non-smart TV, but with so many cheaper products from bigger brands, does this box just doesn't have what it takes. Sign up to see the full review and avoid the mistake of buying it.
- Features and versitility:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 2 out of 5
- Picture quality:
- 2 out of 5
An Android-based streaming media stick, this device offers apps from the Google Play store as well as casting movies and music from your tablet or mobile. With the media-streaming landscape seemingly sewn up by the likes of Amazon, Roku and Google, it's a shame to see a smaller brand doing so poorly. It's tried to do something different but fallen a way short of its rivals. Sign up to see which model we're talking about
Cheap internet TV boxes: Bargain or banana skin?
We all want the best deal possible when making a new purchase, particularly when buying something new. Chances are you may have never owned a TV streamer before and are unaware of the benefits and frustrations. How bad could a cheaper model possibly be?
Which?'s unique tests reveal just what's in store for you if you pick up a sub-par model. Grainy video, crackling sound, unresponsive remotes and baffling on-screen menus are all problems you can avoid if you opt for a Best Buy instead. And, as the table above demonstrates, you don't have to break the bank for one, either.