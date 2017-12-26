5 easy ways to get your five-a-day
By Liz Ransome-Croker
Looking to eat more healthily in 2016? We round up the best gadgets for boosting fruit and veg intake, from blenders to spiralizers.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
If you're keen to increase the amount of fruit and veg in your diet, there are plenty of gadgets you can buy that are designed to make eating healthily fast and easy.
From making fruit smoothies, fresh juices and homemade soup to tasty pasta substitutes, such as courgetti, these appliances provide inventive ways to pack more fruit and veg into your day.
Read on to find out about the top kitchen gadgets that we think could help you to make changes to your eating habits in 2016, and to get the Which? verdict on which ones are best.
If you already know what you want, you can skip straight to our independent reviews, including our pick of the best blenders, best juicers, spiralizers and soup makers.
Make smoothies with a personal blender
Personal or mini blenders are simple, compact blenders geared towards making one or two smoothie portions fast. They usually have no buttons or settings, but instead start blitzing your ingredients as soon as the blending cup is pressed onto the base. The cup then transforms into a drinking mug, complete with travel lid, so you can take your smoothie with you on-the-go.
The most famous of these, the Nutribullet, has a powerful 600W motor and extra milling blade for grinding dry ingredients, so that you can also whip up nut butters, spice blends or granola mixes. Nutribullet blenders start from around £70 for the basic Nutribullet 600 and go up to almost £200 for the premium Nutribullet Rx, which can make hot soup from scratch.
If you're keen on a smoothie maker, but don't want to pay out this much, there are plenty of cheaper personal blenders to choose from. We've tested all the most popular blenders from brands such as Sage, Nutri Ninja and Magic Bullet, as well as models costing less than £20.
Visit our blender reviews to find the best blender for the right price - we've found good blenders for less than £50.
Get juicing
The Sage Nutri Juicer BJE410UK (pictured above) found fame after featuring in the American TV documentary 'Fat, Sick & Nearly Dead'. Its stylish looks, celebrity status and relatively affordable £135 price tag have helped it become one of the bestselling juicers in the UK.
Juicing can be a handy way to boost your vegetable intake as you can pack lots into one drink. Green juices - which combine green veg, such as kale, celery and cucumber with grapes, apple or pineapple - are particularly popular among juice enthusiasts, as are juices containing carrot, ginger and beetroot.
Some juicers could have you giving up on your new diet regime prematurely though, as they can be a nightmare to clean. Juicers usually have at least seven different parts that need cleaning after use, so while the juicing bit is quick and easy, the clean-up process can take twice as long.
We make sure that all the juicers we recommend not only extract lots of tasty juice, but are also easy to clean up afterwards. You can find out if the Sage Nutri Juicer lives up to the hype - and how it compares with juicers from brands such as Dualit, KitchenAid, Magimix and Philips - by visiting our juicer reviews.
You also don't have to pay a lot to get a great juicer - we have found Best Buys for less than £50. To get straight to our pick of the best juicers, head to Best Buy Juicers.
Use a spiralizer to make vegetable noodles
Spiralizers are essentially food slicers that cut raw vegetables into long noodle-like strands - a great way to disguise vegetables so you can up your kid's five-a-day. A popular vegetable to spiralize is courgette, which, when transformed into 'courgetti' noodles, serves as a substitute to spaghetti - helpful if you want to cut down on your carb intake.
Spiralizers range in price from just £10 up to £40. Some are very basic handheld gadgets that work a bit like a pencil sharpener. More expensive models, such as the Gefu Spiralfix spiralizer (pictured above), have a handle you can turn to slice the vegetables and come with a removable bowl to catch the spirals, as well as different size options so you can make large flat noodles, or thinner spaghetti noodles.
We got two of our kitchen gadget experts to try out a number of the bestselling spiralizers to see which ones are worth spending your money on. After making mountains of noodles, our researchers found that some spiralizers were very wasteful, leaving large amounts of veg unprocessed, and struggled to make consistent noodles, while others were simple and effective.
See which spiralizers consistently created long, even noodles with minimal effort in our pick of the best spiralizers.
Get 'souping' with a soup maker
Soup makers are a step up from an ordinary blender - they can not only blitz your food into a smooth soup, but they can also heat the ingredients too, saving you from having to dirty pans cooking on the hob first.
Some models have different settings depending on the type of soup you want to cook, as well as additional features to make cooking easier. For example, the popular Morphy Richards Saute and Soup Maker (pictured above) has four cooking programs: chunky, smooth, compote or blend as well as a sauté function to brown ingredients before cooking.
Some soup makers also come with a keep-warm function to ensure your soup stays at the perfect temperature until you're ready to eat. You can make smoothies too, just like you can with a blender, so a soup maker could be a great option if you want flexibility to make both.
We've tried out the most popular soup makers, so jump to our reviews of the Morphy Richards Saute and Soup Maker, the Tefal EasySoup and the Cuisinart SS1BU soup maker to find out how good they are at turning out a quick and tastymeal.
Make fresh juice fast with a citrus press
A citrus press is an easy and fuss-free way to extract juice from citrus fruits such as oranges, grapefruits and lemons with less effort than squeezing it yourself. So if you fancy a fresh orange juice to have with breakfast, this gadget will help you get there quicker.
If you mostly juice citrus fruits, you may want to splash out on a top-end citrus press, such as the Sage by Heston Blumenthal Citrus Press (pictured above). Sage claims that its unique design means it extracts juice all the way to the rind - whatever size of citrus fruit you use. It'll cost you a rather eye-watering £179 though.
If you don't want to spend that kind of money, plenty of food processors include citrus press attachments, so if you also want a gadget for chopping, slicing and grating this could be a useful all-in-one solution.
If you have a KitchenAid or Kenwood mixer, it's usually possible to buy a citrus press attachment to fit your machine, depending on the model. Bosch kitchen machines often come with food processing and citrus press accessories as standard.
To find a food processor or mixer with the attachments that suit you, check out our food processor and stand mixer reviews.