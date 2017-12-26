Hot water dispensers: how to buy the best

Hot water dispensers give you a cupful of hot water at the push of a button, and are an alternative to using a kettle. Find out here whether a hot water dispenser is the best option for you, and which ones are worth buying.

If you find kettles bothersome to lift, fill, carry or pour, or just like the idea of dispensing a speedy cup of hot water without waiting around, a hot water dispenser could be a practical solution.

But while some will consistently give you the right amount of water at the right temperature, others spit water everywhere and dispense a less predictable amount.

In this guide, we explain the pros and cons of hot water dispensers compared to kettles, and how much you should expect to spend if you're looking to buy one.

