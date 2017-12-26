Most reliable laptop brands

Every year, we ask more than 10,000 Which? members to tell us about their computing products, from whether they've experienced any problems using them to how happy they are with their devices. Careful analysis of this information has enabled us to compare all the top laptop brands, from Apple to Lenovo, and to tell you which you should choose – and which you should avoid.

If your laptop fails then you're likely to face a big bill to repair or replace it. But the data saved on it – such as family photos and financial documents – may not be retrievable at any cost. That's why it's so important to choose a laptop that won't let you down.

Our unique reliability survey can help you make the right choice. In our latest analysis we've looked at the performance of the nine biggest laptop manufacturers – including Apple, Asus, Acer, Dell and HP – and have calculated a reliability rating for each. This takes in to account the fault rates reported by their owners plus the severity of these faults and the speed with which they occurred after they'd been bought.

