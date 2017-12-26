Which? Don't Buy laptops

What makes a Don't Buy laptop?

If you've ever spent minutes waiting for your computer to load up a simple web browser, you'll already know how frustrating a rubbish laptop can be. But it doesn't stop there. Don't Buy models may have touchpads that are so erratic that you have to take a few goes to select what you want, and screens that make even the most exciting blockbusters appear as dull as dishwater.

Sales and promotions can easily make a poor laptop look like a tempting bargain. But even if you don't want to spend big, you can still pick a great model. We've discovered sub-£300 PCs that are speedy to use and can easily handle multiple tasks at once. If you buy a laptop that we score highly, you can be confident that it won't let you down.

While most Don't Buy laptops will receive the label due to a poor showing in our test lab, others may be highlighted as they are subject to a safety alert. If you see one of our laptop reviews where the models scores over 45% but is still a Don't Buy, then chances are it will be due to a product recall based on the potential to cause serious harm.