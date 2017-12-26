Top five laptops

Five tips for picking a laptop

Processor

Essentially the brains of the machine, the processor is instrumental in making sure your laptop runs smoothly and quickly. Pick a slow one, and you'll be left drumming your fingers as you wait for your program to load. The most common type is Intel's i3, i5, and i7 range. The i3 will fit the bill for basic tasks like word processing and web browsing, but if you're looking to do anything more intensive, such as graphics editing or playing games, you'll need a beefier processor.

Ram

Ram is the memory of the laptop, and the more of it there is, the snappier it will be. Don't buy a laptop with anything less than 4GB of Ram. It's also worth checking how many Ram slots the laptop has, as it may be possible to add more Ram at a later date to give a flagging laptop a second wind.

Battery Life

Battery life can make or break a laptop. If a machine is packed with the latest specs, but only lasts a couple of hours untethered from the plug socket, it's going to be something of a letdown. Some of the models we've tested can last up to a whopping fifteen hours between charges, but realistically, seven upwards is more than reasonable to look for.

Screen

A laptop screen is a simple thing to overlook, but it's an important consideration. The very best are bright, crisp and clear. The worst are dulled and lacking in colour Pick one of these, and you'll be peering into the virtual world through a dirty window. Screen glare is also a key consideriation. The trend for glossy screens means that some will bounce the light back at you, obscuring what you're trying to look at.

Storage space

How much you can store on your laptop will depend on the size of it's drive. Around 1TB should be more than enough for most, but if you start looking at solid state drives (SSD), you'll notice that these come in much smaller configurations than traditional hard drives. The upshot is that they are much faster to access information, meaning that your laptop will start faster and load quicker. If speed is key, go with an SSD. If sheer space is more important, opt for a hard drive.