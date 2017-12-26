Which MacBook should I buy?

MacBook, MacBook Air or MacBook Pro?

Apple's latest MacBook (with no Air or Pro in the name) model features a 12-inch high quality 'Retina' screen. It introduced a new rose-gold option to the range, available with an M3 or M5 chip. It's lightweight at around 1kg, although the MacBook Air range is cheaper. To see what we thought of the newest MacBook, head over to our MacBook review.

Apple's MacBook Air laptops are all about portability. They're thinner and lighter than the MacBook Pro laptops, but not the 12-inch MacBook, which is the thinnest of the range. The Air models are still ideal if you like to work on the move. Apple's cheapest option is the 13-inch MacBook Air. It has a fast core i5 processor, 4GB of Ram and 128GB of storage. Head over to our MacBook Air 13 review to see how this laptop coped in our test lab.

If you've got a big budget, you might have your eyes on a MacBook Pro. These are the most expensive Apple laptops around, and the newest model has a unique Touch Bar. This feature lives right above the keyboard, and it's a mini touchscreen that will display changing information, depending on what you're doing. If you're editing home videos in Final Cut, for example, the Touch Bar will turn into a mini timeline that lets you quickly navigate through your clips. If you're interested in the top-of-the-range model, see our MacBook Pro with Touch Bar review.

