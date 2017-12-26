How to buy the best smart light bulb

Whether you're making your first foray into the world of smart technology or you've had your eye on connected tech for years, smart light bulbs are some of the most useful smart gadgets around.

They let you control your lights from an app on your phone. You can switch them on and off remotely, dim them and, in some cases, change the colour of the light.

So, aside from energy efficiency and light quality, there's a lot to consider when you're buying a smart bulb.

In this guide we'll help you navigate the potential pitfalls of buying smart lighting and help you choose the right smart light bulb.

