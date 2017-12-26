Combination microwaves: how to buy the best

Budding micro-chefs can create a whole host of meals in a combination microwave, even a full roast dinner. The best combi microwaves can cook as well as a conventional oven, but much more quickly.

But if you buy a dud combi microwave, you'll have wasted money on those extra features.

Below, we tell you all you need to know about combination microwave, from how much a decent one costs, to the pros and cons.

If you just want to know which combination model to choose, head straight our combination microwave reviews.