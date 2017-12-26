Top microwave brands

Microwave brands rated



Brand Average test score Reliability rating How owners rate this brand Overview of our verdict

71% 75% This microwave brand has the highest proportion of happy customers, who consider its microwaves good value for money. While it doesn't achieve our highest reliability rating - that accolade falls this year to one of its big rivals - this brand on average, does the best in our tests. It has a clutch of Best Buys to its name and none of the models we've tested over recent years has done poorly when it comes to the essentials of cooking well. However, we have temporarily removed Best Buy status from two of its microwaves recently due to negative feedback regarding these models smoking or tripping electrical circuits, so make sure you use our reviews to pick a model that currently has our recommendation.

57% 74% Owners of this brand of microwave are happy with their purchase - nearly three-quarters would recommend one to a friend. This brand only sells built-in microwaves, which makes them more of an investment, but owners still consider them good value for what you get. While this brand's average score at our test lab isn't great, it emerges from our survey as reliable microwave brand.

50% 73% This is a popular brand among Which? members generally - including for microwaves. It's also a reliable brand, and nearly three-quarters of people who own one are happy with their choice and consider it good value for money. But, while it may be a good bet for other appliances, chances are you could do better on the microwave front - we've only tested one of this brand's microwaves recently, but it failed to impress, scoring a disappointing 50%.

66% 69% This brand tends to be at the budget end of the microwave scale, so an average test score of 66% is pretty good going, and we currently have one Best Buy from this brand. Owners are generally satisfied and the brand comes out as reliable in this year's survey.

63% 66% This brand's microwaves don't do badly in our tests, but none have performed well enough to be up there with Best Buys. They are reliable though, and owners consider them good value for money, so they could be a good option if you're on a budget.

68% 66% This brand comes top of our microwave reliability ratings this year - the only brand to earn the full five stars. It is one of the big microwave names out there, and deservedly so, with a creditable 68% average test score and four Best Buys to its name. The brand is reliable and about two-thirds of owners would recommend one of its microwaves to a friend.

55% 66% This brand has an average test score of just 55%. Among the models we've tested is a Don't Buy combi model that fails at its core job of heating food - we recommend you steer well clear of it. Not all models are so bad though, and in our survey, this brand of microwave emerged as reliable.

60% 65% Microwaves from this brand are variable. Some are really good - we've currently got two in our Best Buy listings - but others don't excel. About two-thirds of owners are happy with their microwave, so if you want to join that group, take a look at our reviews before choosing your model.

65% 64% The single model from this brand that we've tested recently did all right considering it cost only £40 at the time. This brand's microwaves don't break down that often, and approaching two-thirds of owners are happy with their microwave and consider it good value for money.

65% 62% This brand is better know for its ovens and cookers, but it makes built-in microwaves too. The one we tested did moderately well in our tests, but isn't good enough to be a Best Buy. Owners aren't unanimous in their recommendation of this brand's microwaves - close to four in ten wouldn't advise a friend to buy one.

55% 61% While this brand's microwaves don't break down very often, we've found that they also don't excel at regular microwaving tasks. Around six in 10 owners would recommend the brand to a friend, but our average test score of just 55% suggests there's good reason why not all owners are happy.

59% 54% This brand's microwaves leave a bit to be desired and don't excel in our tests or survey. Tellingly, little more than half would recommend a microwave from this brand to their friends - which is the lowest customer satisfaction rating in this year's survey. This brand of microwave does still scrape by as reliable (anything less than three stars is considered unreliable) - but with the lowest star rating of all brands this year.