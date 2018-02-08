How to replace your iPhone battery

Apple recommends that you replace your iPhone battery either through its own service – or with an Apple Authorised Service Provider (AASP). You can find out the closest AASPs to you on Apple’s website and can include well-known retailers, such as Carphone Warehouse and O2, as well as possibly lesser-known companies.

Using either Apple or an AASP is the best way to guarantee getting a genuine Apple-branded battery, and not a cheaper alternative. It’s also a way to make sure your warranty stays valid.

If your iPhone is in warranty, or you’ve signed up to an AppleCare plan, a battery service doesn’t cost anything provided it meets Apple’s criteria - currently this is that it retains less than 80% of its original capacity.

If it’s out of warranty, and you’re not on an AppleCare plan, it currently costs £25 to have the battery serviced on your iPhone SE, 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus or X. Apple recently reduced the price of this from £79, in response to criticism regarding its slowing down of older iPhones via a software update (more on this below). The reduced price is available until the end of 2018.

For any other iPhones that are out of warranty and not covered by AppleCare, a battery service via Apple costs £79.

Under the Consumer Rights Act 2015, all products must be of satisfactory quality, fit for purpose and as described.

So bear in mind that, under UK consumer law you’re entitled to a free-of-charge repair or replacement, discount or refund by the seller, if any product you own is faulty – or if it does not conform with the contract of sale. In England and Wales, this applies to goods owned for up to six years; in Scotland it’s five years. If you think this might apply to your iPhone, contact Apple or your mobile service provider.

Is it cheaper to use a third-party service?