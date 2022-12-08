Apple self-service repair: should you try and fix your own iPhone?

Apple has launched it's self-service repair in the UK after launching in the US in August 2022. Instead of sending your phone off to be fixed by a professional, you can now buy the equipment to fix your iPhone's broken battery, display, camera, speaker, SIM tray or Taptic Engine.

However, some of the repairs are complicated and fiddly and Apple will void any warranties if you end up damaging your phone in the process. Most disappointingly, it's unlikely to save you any money. We answer the questions you have about the new Apple self-service repairs.

Check our guide to smartphone repair for everything you need to know about repair prices and options.

How does Apple self-service repair work?





Using Apple self-service repair involves purchasing the parts you need for your iPhone (eg: a screen replacement, or a new battery), and will most likely also involve hiring specialist equipment, which you can do from the same service.

Since most modern smartphones are glued together with specialist adhesive, you'll need this equipment to both safely dismantle the phone, and securely piece it all back together.

If this sounds like a bit of a daunting prospect, Apple self-service repair may not be for you. We'll go into more detail on this below.

The Apple self service repair store allows you to choose your specific device, and repair type, and you'll also find repair manuals.

How much does Apple's self-service repair cost?

Being able to fix your iPhone's problems without having to send it off for a couple of weeks sounds great, but the fact is that most of us won't save any money by doing this even though your not paying a expert to fix it.

So you've found yourself accidentally dropping and breaking your iPhone 12 screen and are looking for the cheapest way to fix it. The parts you'll need to replace the screen from Apple's self-service repair will cost you £282.22. To then hire the equipment for seven days to make the repair will cost you another £54.90. Apple states that customers can send replaced parts back to Apple for refurbishment and recycling, and often receive credit off their purchase in return. If you send back you broken iPhone 12 screen, you'll get £34.85 back.

This means it will cost you a total of £302.49 to fix the screen yourself.

In contrast, an iPhone 12 display replacement carried out by an Apple technician will cost you an estimated £289.

It's a similar story for batteries. Send an iPhone 12 to Apple to replace its battery for £69, or fix it yourself through buying Apple's battery bundle, renting the tools, and returning your old battery to them for a total of £101.68. If you wanted to buy all the specialist equipment instead of renting it for any future repairs, it could cost you hundreds of pounds more. So keep reading to see cheaper alternatives.

What Apple devices can I repair?

Apple self-service repairs is only available for some iPhones released from 2020:

iPhone SE 2022

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

The iPhone 14 range had some key changes under the hood that are supposed to make it easier to repair than previous iPhones, but it's not possible to use Apple's self-service to repair an iPhone 14 at the moment.

It's also available on some MacBooks:

MacBook Air (M1, 2020)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, M1, 2020)

MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2021)

MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2021)

Is Apple self-service repair easy?

In short, no. Most iPhone repairs are a lengthy process and you'll need to be experienced working with similar products. To fix an iPhone 13 screen has a whopping 61-step process using 16 different tools. You'll be working with tiny screws and lots of processes that could damage the phone if done incorrectly, such as heating up the phone when replacing a screen.

The process has had criticism in the US since it's launched for being too complicated for most Apple customers to use successfully. It's no secret that smartphones are made up of small, intricate parts, but it seems overly complicated when you compare it to a manufacturer like Fairphone, which designs its phones so you only need a basic screwdriver to carry out the repairs.

Apple itself states that the self-repair service is for customers 'who are experienced with the complexities of repairing electronic devices'. It also recommends that 'for the vast majority of customers who do not have experience repairing electronic devices, visiting a professional repair provider with certified technicians who use genuine Apple parts is the safest and most reliable way to get a repair.'

What happens if I damage my Apple device?

Unfortunately, if your repair goes wrong and you damage your device, any existing warranty you have will no longer be valid. So, you'll need to decide if it's worth the risk.

Interested in getting insurance for your new iPhone? Read all there is to know in Should you buy AppleCare+ for your iPhone?

What other options are there for repairing iPhones?

Before you contact Apple or an Apple approved repairer, it's worth looking at third-party alternatives to see if you could save some money on your repair.

In December 2022, the official price to get an iPhone 12 screen repaired by Apple technicians (or an Apple approved repairer) is around £289, but in the same month you can get it as cheap as £99.99 from the third-party repairer: Phones Rescue. So it's a good idea to shop around. But note that fixing your phone via a third-party repairer that is not approved by Apple could void your warranty if you have one.

Should I use Apple self-service repair?

Apple's self-service repair is a step in the right direction when it comes to improving customers options to fix your phone. But it looks like we're far away from a day that most owners could easily repair their own Apple product for a cheap price. If you're not confident, it's probably not worth the risk to use Apple's self-service repair as you could damage your phone further. A professional repair is likely the best way to go.

Prices correct in December 2022

