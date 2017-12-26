HTC mobile phones rated

HTC was founded in Taiwan in 1997. It takes credit for the first touchscreen smartphone in 2005, and the first Google Android smartphone in 2008.

The world is now awash with hundreds of smartphones to choose from. Has HTC managed to stay ahead of the game, or has it been superseded by rivals like Samsung and LG?

We’ve tested many of the latest HTC smartphones, alongside competing models from other brands. We put all smartphones through exactly the same tests across key areas like battery life and camera quality, so we can help you buy the best phone for your budget.

There’s a huge range of test scores for HTC handsets – some are well worth adding to your shortlist, while others are best avoided. Plus, some cheaper models outstrip pricier counterparts, so consult our HTC mobile phone reviews to make the most sensible decision with your hard-earned cash.

Below, we reveal how HTC phones have fared in our test lab over the last few years, whether there are any Best Buys, and our verdict on whether it’s a brand to properly consider.

