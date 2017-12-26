Huawei mobile phones rated

How much do Huawei mobile phones cost?

Huawei makes smartphones for a range of budgets. You can spend less than £250 on models like the Huawei Honor 6X, or around £600 on the Huawei Mate 9. But what are you paying more for?

The Mate 9 has a huge 5.9-inch screen, while the Honor 5X's screen is still large, at 5.5 inches. You might prefer the larger size if you’ll likely use the phone for watching videos and films while on a journey.

The Mate 9 also has a higher-spec processor so should work more quickly and effectively, more storage space (64GB vs 16GB), and a larger-capacity battery.

Our tests examine smartphones in the same way that you’d use them – and sometimes extra features and more impressive-sounding specs don’t add up to much at all. Head to our reviews of the Huawei Honor 6Xand the Huawei Mate 9 to find out how these models compare.

Choosing the best Huawei mobile phones

There are Huawei smartphones with Huawei branding, but there are also Huawei phones with Honor branding. That’s because Honor is a subsidiary brand of Huawei. In real life, this shouldn’t make much difference – you’ll simply want a smartphone that has good battery life, decent cameras and is easy to use.

As mentioned above, Huawei makes both high-end and more affordable handsets. You’ll generally get better specs when you spend more – but that’s not to say you should expect the bare minimum if you spend less. For instance, many cheaper Huawei smartphones have a fingerprint scanner for fast device unlocking.

More and more Huawei smartphones across the price spectrum (including Honor handsets) also come with dual rear cameras. The theory is that the two sensors work in different ways to bring you the best possible image. This is a pretty innovative feature, and one that we enjoy assessing in our Huawei smartphone reviews.