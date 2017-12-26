LG mobile phones rated

LG was established in 1958, and claims to have produced Korea’s first television, radio and refrigerator. It now makes a wide range of appliances and electronics, and we’ve tested many of them. Here, we reveal whether its mobile phones are among the best you can buy.

LG has made a name for itself in the smartphones arena, with different models catering for a range of budgets. Is it worth splashing out, or will you be more than satisfied with a cheaper LG mobile phone? Scroll down for an overview of how LG has fared in our demanding mobile phone tests.

The table below shows whether any LG smartphones have made it into our Best Buy hall of fame, the average test score and our opinion of whether the brand is one to consider.

If you’re looking for a particular model, head straight to our LG mobile phone reviews for our full verdicts.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive ratings and verdicts in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access.