LG mobile phones rated

LG’s slogan is ‘Life’s Good’ – but how about its phones? We analyse LG’s track record in our mobile phone tests
LG was established in 1958, and claims to have produced Korea’s first television, radio and refrigerator. It now makes a wide range of appliances and electronics, and we’ve tested many of them. Here, we reveal whether its mobile phones are among the best you can buy.
LG has made a name for itself in the smartphones arena, with different models catering for a range of budgets. Is it worth splashing out, or will you be more than satisfied with a cheaper LG mobile phone? Scroll down for an overview of how LG has fared in our demanding mobile phone tests.
The table below shows whether any LG smartphones have made it into our Best Buy hall of fame, the average test score and our opinion of whether the brand is one to consider.
If you’re looking for a particular model, head straight to our LG mobile phone reviews for our full verdicts.
How much do LG mobile phones cost?
You can spend less than £100 on an LG mobile phone, or more than £600.
The LG K-range is its cheapest. The low-end models are pretty no-frills, though the more expensive ones have some fancy features, such as a fingerprint scanner.
If you want a high-end smartphone, it’s the G range you’ll be looking at. The LG G6 has some impressive-sounding specs, and LG claims the phone will be highly dust and water-resistant. Head straight to our LG G6 review to find out whether it's any good.
If you’re not overly fussed about having the latest model, you might consider the LG G5, released in 2016. It’s dropped in price since it was launched and should fall further once its successor has hit the market. Head to our full LG G5 review to find out whether it’s the best mobile phone for you.