Motorola mobile phones rated

Motorola is a household name in the UK and has made mobile phones for decades – but are they the best choice in 2017?
In 1973, Motorola made history by being the first company to make a mobile phone. Since then, its name has remained a steady fixture in the mobile phones arena.
Chinese company Lenovo completed its acquisition of Motorola Mobility from Google in 2014. Since then, Motorola Mobility has operated as a subsidiary company to Lenovo, but still makes phones with Motorola branding.
Chances are that you didn’t come to this page for a history lesson; you simply want to know whether Motorola mobiles are worth buying. And after ploughing through years of our test data, we have the answer.
The table below shows how Motorola smartphones have fared in our lab tests over the past few years, and whether they’re regarded as reliable handsets. It’s worth bearing in mind that we’ve discovered huge differences between phones with the same Motorola branding, so it’s worth checking out our individual Motorola mobile phone reviews before parting with your hard-earned cash.
|Average test score based on results of models tested in the past three years (as of 04 October 2017) that are still available. The customer score and brand reliability rating are based on a Which? member survey conducted in July 2017 of 3,783 smartphone owners. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend, and reliability is based on members’ experience of that brand. Table last updated 04 October 2017.
How much do Motorola mobile phones cost?
Motorola makes mobile phones for everyone from those on a budget to those who want to splash out a little.
For instance, September 2016 saw the launch of the Moto E3, which currently costs just £90 to buy outright. It’s quite basic and has little on-board storage space, but it still has front and rear cameras, and can browse on the superfast 4G internet network. It also has a removable battery, which means it’ll be easier to figure out and fix any battery-related problem.
Alternatively, you could spend more than £400 on the Motorola Moto Z. It has a fingerprint scanner for fast unlocking, NFC-capability so you can use it for Android Pay, and more impressive camera specs.
Our test scores ignore price, so you can quickly and easily find the best performing phone. Head to our reviews of the Motorola Moto E3 and Motorola Moto Z to see how they compare.