Sony mobile phones rated

Sony has often tried to innovate in the smartphone market. But with competition stiffer than ever, is it doing enough to stand out from the crowd?
Sony is one of the most recognisable names in the world of technology, known for its televisions, headphones, and the PlayStation games console.
Its smartphones are pretty popular, too. Sony’s Xperia phones are known for the thick bezel above and below the screen, and often come with claims of brilliant cameras.
We’ve trawled through our lab data, to help you decide whether a Sony Xperia smartphone is a safe bet. The table blow gives an at-a-glance indication of Sony’s performance in our tough tests. That said, we’ve found some large differences between Sony smartphones – so it’s worth consulting all of our Sony mobile phone reviews before buying.
|Sony mobile phones overview table
|Number tested in the past three years
|16
|Number of Best Buys
|Average test score
|Brand reliability rating
|Customer score (%)
|Typical spend
|+
|-
|Should I buy one?
|Table notes
|Average test score based on results of models tested in the past three years (as of 04 October 2017) that are still available. The customer score and brand reliability rating are based on a Which? member survey conducted in July 2017 of 3,783 smartphone owners. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend, and reliability is based on members’ experience of that brand. Table last updated 04 October 2017.
How much do Sony mobile phones cost?
Sony produces smartphones that compete at both the high-end and budget-friendly price points – and in the mid-range battleground. You can spend less than £200 on a Sony Xperia smartphone, or over £500.
For instance, the Sony Xperia E5 costs about £140 to buy Sim-free, while the Sony Xperia XZ will set you back by around £520. The more expensive of the two has more impressive camera specifications, a faster processor, a bigger battery, and more internal storage space.