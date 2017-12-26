Hiring a mobility scooter and Motability

Are you thinking of hiring or leasing a mobility scooter rather than buying one? Which? experts give you the lowdown on all your options, including Motability.

Hiring or leasing a mobility scooter could be a good option if you’d like to try out a scooter, including a particular model, before committing to buying your own. It's also handy if you only need a mobility scooter for a short time period, for example, when you're recovering from an accident or injury, or just going on a day trip.

Mobility scooter hire: what you need to know

There are a few things you need to know and do when hiring a mobility scooter:

Check whether the company can deliver the vehicle to your home and whether or not you need to pay a deposit.

Make sure you find out who has responsibility for maintaining the scooter and whether you will need to pay for repairs if something goes wrong.

It is vital that you are given proper guidance and instruction on how to use the scooter before embarking on a journey alone.

Where to hire a mobility scooter

Many mobility shops will lease you a mobility scooter for a day, week or month.

National businesses you can hire scooters from include Mobility Hire, Mobility Giant and Concord Mobility. Your local disability living centre should also be able to tell you about hire options in your area.

Some big supermarkets, DIY shops, tourist attractions and National Trust properties also have mobility scooters available to use within their premises.

Motability scheme and leasing a scooter

If you’d like to find out about hiring a mobility scooter for a holiday, try contacting Mobility Equipment Hire UK. The company can arrange for scooters to be delivered to destinations in the UK and abroad.

The not-for-profit Motability scheme allows people receiving the government’s disability living allowance (DLA) or personal independence payment (PIP) to lease a mobility scooter or car.

You usually lease your Motability scooter for three years. Here are six things you need to know about the scheme:

1Higher-rate DLA and PIP payments applicable

As well as those on lower-rate DLA and PIP payments, you can take part in the scheme if you are currently getting the higher-rate of DLA or the enhanced-rate mobility component of the PIP.

2War pensioners' mobility supplement applicable

It’s also open to people receiving the war pensioners’ mobility supplement and the armed forces independence payment.

3You'll have an assessment

One of Motability’s mobility scooter dealers will come to your home to assess your needs, and they'll allow you to test drive a scooter before you choose one.

4Prices start from £11.50 a week

Payment starts from £11.50 a week, and the Motability scheme arranges for the relevant amount to be paid direct to them every four weeks.

5Insurance, breakdown and servicing included

The scheme also includes insurance from RSA Motability, breakdown assistance and servicing.

6You can visit a Motability event

Motability holds several events throughout the year in different parts of the country and a ‘Big Event’ every May. For details, visit the Motability website.

If you’re not receiving a personal independence payment but think you might be eligible for the scheme, contact the Disability and Carers Service on 0845 712 3456.

Shopmobility scheme

Shopmobility is a charity that helps people with mobility difficulties (whether permanent or temporary) in city centres and shopping centres by hiring out electric scooters or wheelchairs.

You can find out about local schemes via the Shopmobility website. As local schemes are affiliated to the main federation rather than being part of it, the schemes vary in their fees and terms, and some are free.

Bring ID showing your name and address to register on your first visit to a Shopmobility centre. Staff should be on hand to help you decide which mobility scooter to go for and to give training in how to use it.

