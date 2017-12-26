Buying a second-hand mobility scooter

Your rights when buying a second-hand mobility scooter are different to buying new. We help you decide whether it's the best option for you.

We've lab-tested a range of boot scooters, so check out our mobility scooter reviews before deciding which model to buy. Not a member? You can try Which? for £1 to gain access to all our reviews.

There’s a huge market for used mobility scooters sold by individual private sellers, in shops and by not-for-profit enterprises.

Before you start to look, it’s best to identify the scooter you want – this will reduce the chance of you being tempted to buy a cheap second-hand scooter that’s not right for your needs or lifestyle.

Remember to factor in the cost of maintaining and servicing any scooter you buy, as well as extras such as insurance and breakdown cover.

Take a look at our advice on choosing the right mobility scooter - we've heard too many stories about people buying the wrong model and hardly ever using it.

Buying second-hand from a shop

Many people trade in their old scooters to upgrade to a newer, often higher-spec, scooter. This means it’s common to find second-hand models for sale in mobility shops.

These should have been serviced, but they will usually have a shorter warranty than you’d get with a new model – three months instead of a year, for example.

If you're buying from a shop or other business, ask for a full service history, new batteries and a warranty of at least three months.

Buying a second-hand mobility scooter from a private seller

With a bit of research and time spent scouring websites, such as eBay or your local paper, it is possible to grab a bargain - used mobility scooters have been known to sell for as little as £80 where quick sales are wanted.

As with any remote or second-hand purchase, you need to ensure you know exactly what you are buying before parting with your money. So here are three tips to help when buying privately.

1Ask why they are selling

Find out why they are selling the mobility scooter, whether it has been regularly maintained and, if so, how.

2Get the original paperwork

Be sure to ask whether the seller still has the original paperwork, including the instruction manual.

3Check the vehicle number

Ask them to supply you with the vehicle number. You can check the number with the manufacturer to find out exactly how old the scooter is (and whether this corresponds to the seller’s claims), and whether spare parts are still readily available for that particular model.

To find out more about mobility scooter features to consider when buying, go to mobility scooter features explained.

Your rights when buying privately

If a private seller makes a claim about the condition or quality of an item - such as 'new' or 'in excellent condition' - you could argue misrepresentation or breach of contract if the goods you receive aren't as described to you. In this situation, you would have a case for a refund.

You have the same rights under the Consumer Rights Act (Sale of Goods Act 1979 if you bought your scooter on or before 30 September 2015) when you buy second-hand as you do when you buy new. However, your expectations relating to satisfactory quality - for example, their appearance and finish - ought to be realistic when buying second-hand.