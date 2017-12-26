Apple iPod problems solved

How do I transfer music to my iPod?

If you want to transfer music from your PC to your iPod, you won't be able to do it without first installing iTunes. The iTunes software itself is free to download, but you'll have to pay for new digital albums you grab through Apple's online store. Some content is free, however, such as select podcasts.

To add a song to iTunes, you can either buy it off the store itself or access it from a physical CD you already own. Insert the CD into your PC or laptop's CD drive, and iTunes will begin importing the tracks to your library. A sound will play when the process is complete.

Once your PC music collection is ready to be transferred to your iPod, plug in the iPod. Usually iTunes will take a couple of seconds to acknowledge the fact you've hooked up the device. Once recognised, iTunes should automatically begin syncing the music to your iPod. If not, you can manually click on Sync to get the process started.

If you're encountering an error message when you try and sync your iPod, make sure the device is plugged in correctly. Also, ensure you have enough space on your iPod to fit all the songs on. The error message generated by iTunes will usually give you a clue as to what the issue is. If all else fails, try Apple's live chat service and speak to a representative.