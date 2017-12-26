Apple iPod vs Sony Walkman

The Apple iPod range

It doesn't look like Apple has plans to develop any more MP3 players, but you can still buy the iPod Touch, iPod Nano and iPod Shuffle on the company's website. Our audio experts have tested all of them in our lab.

iPod Touch

The most expensive Apple MP3 player is the iPod Touch, which you can get with either 16GB, 32GB, 64GB or 128GB of storage. It has a 4-inch display, an 8Mp camera and access to the Apple app store. It also features Bluetooth connectivity, which means you can pair the device with a set of wireless headphones. A top-of-the-range iPod Touch will cost you around £379 - even more than many well-known smartphones.

Pros: A vibrant touchscreen display, built-in camera, Bluetooth connectivity

A vibrant touchscreen display, built-in camera, Bluetooth connectivity Cons: The cheapest model costs £179

The cheapest model costs £179 Buy if: you're looking for a feature-packed MP3 player and don't mind paying over £150.

iPod Nano

The iPod Nano and iPod Shuffle are more portable than the Touch. The iPod Nano features a 2.5-inch touchscreen display and comes with 16GB of storage - enough for thousands of songs. It weighs in at around 31g, which means it will easily tuck into your pocket. The iPod Nano will set you back around £150.

Pros: Easy to use, can play videos, touchscreen display

Easy to use, can play videos, touchscreen display Cons: No expandable storage, may be too small for some

No expandable storage, may be too small for some Buy if: you want a portable Apple MP3 player with a display.

iPod Shuffle

The iPod Shuffle, the smallest of Apple's MP3 players, doesn't have a screen (so you can't manually select tracks), but it's so small it can clip onto your clothing. The front of the device simply consists of a click wheel, which lets you quickly skip tracks and adjust volume without having to look down at the gadget itself. It only comes with 2GB of internal storage, though, so music fans with big libraries might want to look for an alternative MP3 player. The Apple iPod Shuffle costs around £50, so it's worth considering if you don't want to spend big.

Pros: Affordable, small and lightweight, can be clipped to clothing

Affordable, small and lightweight, can be clipped to clothing Cons: No display, takes a while to get used to, 2GB of storage

No display, takes a while to get used to, 2GB of storage Buy if: you're looking for a small and lightweight MP3 player to take running.

For more on Apple's iPod range, head over to our guide to how to buy the best Apple iPod. There, you'll find more tips on deciding which model to buy.

If you're having trouble with your existing iPod, our iPod problems solved page can help.