Apple iPod vs Sony Walkman
By Tom Morgan
If you want a new MP3 player, should you pick an Apple iPod or Sony Walkman? We compare the brands to reveal the top-scoring MP3 players.
Although MP3 players aren't as popular as they once were, they still serve a purpose if you're looking for an affordable product to store your music on.
They all fit into your pocket, and certain models can be clipped onto your clothing too, making them ideal for gym fanatics and commuters alike.
We've had a range of Apple iPod and Sony Walkman MP3 players in our lab, and our rigorous testing helps us separate the prime players from the disappointing duds. Read on to see what sets Apple and Sony apart, plus tips on picking the perfect MP3 player for you.
Following Sony's continued desire to push hi-res audio to the masses, the NWZ-A15 was its first foray into packaging it up in a reasonably priced Walkman. Launched in 2014 and since succeeded by the NWZ-A25HN, the MP3 player follows the simple long, slim design that has become the standard for this Sony series. Walkman has been dominated by Apple for more than a decade, but can the NWZ-A15 channel the spirit of the iconic Walkman brand?
The Apple iPod range
It doesn't look like Apple has plans to develop any more MP3 players, but you can still buy the iPod Touch, iPod Nano and iPod Shuffle on the company's website. Our audio experts have tested all of them in our lab.
iPod Touch
The most expensive Apple MP3 player is the iPod Touch, which you can get with either 16GB, 32GB, 64GB or 128GB of storage. It has a 4-inch display, an 8Mp camera and access to the Apple app store. It also features Bluetooth connectivity, which means you can pair the device with a set of wireless headphones. A top-of-the-range iPod Touch will cost you around £379 - even more than many well-known smartphones.
- Pros: A vibrant touchscreen display, built-in camera, Bluetooth connectivity
- Cons: The cheapest model costs £179
- Buy if: you're looking for a feature-packed MP3 player and don't mind paying over £150.
iPod Nano
The iPod Nano and iPod Shuffle are more portable than the Touch. The iPod Nano features a 2.5-inch touchscreen display and comes with 16GB of storage - enough for thousands of songs. It weighs in at around 31g, which means it will easily tuck into your pocket. The iPod Nano will set you back around £150.
- Pros: Easy to use, can play videos, touchscreen display
- Cons: No expandable storage, may be too small for some
- Buy if: you want a portable Apple MP3 player with a display.
iPod Shuffle
The iPod Shuffle, the smallest of Apple's MP3 players, doesn't have a screen (so you can't manually select tracks), but it's so small it can clip onto your clothing. The front of the device simply consists of a click wheel, which lets you quickly skip tracks and adjust volume without having to look down at the gadget itself. It only comes with 2GB of internal storage, though, so music fans with big libraries might want to look for an alternative MP3 player. The Apple iPod Shuffle costs around £50, so it's worth considering if you don't want to spend big.
- Pros: Affordable, small and lightweight, can be clipped to clothing
- Cons: No display, takes a while to get used to, 2GB of storage
- Buy if: you're looking for a small and lightweight MP3 player to take running.
For more on Apple's iPod range, head over to our guide to how to buy the best Apple iPod. There, you'll find more tips on deciding which model to buy.
If you're having trouble with your existing iPod, our iPod problems solved page can help.
The Sony Walkman range
Sony's Walkman line-up serves as an alternative to the iPod range. Walkmans are better suited to audiophiles, as they're compatible with high-resolution audio. That means you'll get a much more detailed sound from certain Walkmans than from an iPod Touch, iPod Nano or iPod Shuffle.
- Pros: High-resolution audio, expandable storage, several waterproof models
- Cons: No built-in app store, our tests show that some are let down by poor battery life
- Buy if: you want to listen to high-resolution music.
At the time of writing, the cheapest Sony Walkman we've tested, the Sony NWZ-E585, costs around £90. If you're working with a bigger budget, you might instead be looking at the Sony NWZ-A15 (£150) or Sony NW-A25HN (£240). Ultimately, a top-of-the-range iPod will likely cost you more than a premium Walkman.
Many Sony MP3 players also offer expandable memory - a feature no iPod has included. If you buy a Sony Walkman and fill it up with songs more quickly than expected, you can add to the storage simply by inserting a micro-SD card. This can transform a regular 16GB Walkman into a 128GB device that you can pack with hundreds of your favourite albums.
Some of Sony's MP3 players consist of a music player built into a set of headphones. We've tested several models like this, including the Sony NWZ-W273S and Sony SSE-BTR1. For more on Sony Walkmans, see our collection of Sony Walkman reviews.
