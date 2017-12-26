Which Sony Walkman should you buy?

Sony’s Walkman family is an alternative to Apple’s iPod line-up. Although MP3 players aren’t as popular as they once were, Sony is still producing new portable devices that can store thousands of tracks, and many of them support high-res audio.

When it comes to picking up a new Sony Walkman, you may be left wondering what sets each model apart from its siblings. Below, we’ve rounded up the best-performing Walkman MP3 players to pass through our test lab and highlighted key features.

