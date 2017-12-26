Which is the best pushchair brand?

The best and worst pushchair brands according to our independent test lab reviews and survey of nearly 1,500 pushchair owners.

At Which? we've tested hundreds of pushchairs over the years in our test lab. We've learned the foibles of each of the main brands of pushchair – and discovered what they’re great at.

We've also collected the views of nearly 1,500 pushchair owners to find out which brands give lasting satisfaction to their owners.

Best pushchairs

Best pushchair brands leaderboard

We've combined data from all our pushchair test results since we started reviewing pushchairs in 2009, plus our unique customer scores, so you can see at-a-glance how the key brands of pushchair stack up against one another. Find out below which of 19 popular pushchair brands comes out best.

Best pushchair brands leaderboard Position Brand No. tested

(and No. Best Buys) Average test score1 Customer

satisfaction score2 1 72 79% 2 73 75% 3 59 72% 4 63 68% = 66 68% 6 72 67% 7 60 66% 8 70 63% 9 65 62% 10 72 61% 11 59 60% 12 71 57% = 72 57% 14 76 56% 15 64 53% = 65 53% 17 62 47% N/A 71 N/A N/A 71 N/A N/A 65 N/A N/A 66 N/A Table notes

1 Average test score: Based on all pushchairs that we've tested between January 2008 and October 2015.

2 Customer score: based on a survey of 1,475 Which? members in March 2015.

Choosing the best brand of pushchair

We test pushchairs from all the well-known buggy brands, including Baby Jogger, Bugaboo, iCandy, Maclaren, Quinny and Silver Cross, to name just a few. Every year, we survey owners of each pushchair brand and combine this feedback with our test results to compile our best pushchair brands table.

Many parents mistakenly choose a pushchair based on its looks or because they want a fashionable brand name. But do these brands deliver on performance as well as keeping parents happy? We can tell you before you make an expensive purchase.

Our customer satisfaction survey asks how happy people are with their pushchair and how likely they are to recommend the brand to others.

The top-scoring brand has an impressive customer satisfaction score of 79% and four Best Buys, but is this a Bugaboo or a Quinny or maybe another brand? And who's at the other end of the table with a customer satisfaction score of just 47% and no Best Buys.

Stand out from the playground crowd by choosing a pushchair that will please you day in and day out, rather than one that just looks good.

pushchair reviews