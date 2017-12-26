How to buy the best double pushchair

Ready to choose a double pushchair now? Browse our pushchairs reviews.

Double pushchairs come in a bewildering array of shapes and sizes.

The best double pushchairs are easy to use, manoeuvrable and comfortable for you and your child.

We've outlined some of the key features you'd expect to find on a double pushchair, from brands such as Bugaboo, Britax, iCandy and Phil and Teds, as well as helping you avoid some of the things that will make your double travel system or buggy a pig rather than pleasure to push and use day to day.

We'd also recommend that you always go and try out your shortlist of double pushchairs in store before making a purchase.

