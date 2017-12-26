BT TV PVRs and set-top boxes rated

Watching TV over the internet is on a seemingly unstoppable rise, and BT TV is at the front of it. With a BT TV box in your living room you can watch a huge number of channels, as well as catch up with TV on demand. But is the hardware as future-proof as the service it provides?

Satellite TV set-up is a hassle, and cable TV isn't available to everyone. The internet, though? We've all got that, so it only makes sense that TV providers should start using it, too. BT TV is delivered almost exclusively over the internet, via an otherwise traditional-looking PVR or set-top box.

While that may eliminate a range of traditional weaknesses with subscription TV, it of course introduces a number that never existed previously. Not only do we put BT TV boxes through our extensive lab testing but we also survey real-life BT TV subscribers to find out how they feel about using the devices.

Want to see other brands, too? Head over to our PVR and set-top box reviews.

This year we heard from over 200 BT TV subscribers who told us all about their PVR, including how long it stayed fault-free for, what went wrong with it (if anything) and also how likely they are to recommend it to a friend. You don't get much of a choice when subscribing to BT TV, so this exclusive information is more important than ever.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive ratings and verdicts in the table below. If you’re not yet

a member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access.