TalkTalk PVRs and set-top boxes rated

Nowadays there's more choice than ever when it comes to subscription TV. It may not be one of the big names, but TalkTalk TV is still absolutely worthy of your consideration.

TalkTalk was the first company to bring the YouView service to the UK, now adopted by both BT TV and Plusnet.

TalkTalk's speciality is TV and broadband bundles – if you're looking for both you may well be better off with it rather than a more familiar name like Virgin Media or Sky.

TalkTalk TV boxes are made by Huawei, a brand you may be familiar with from its work in the smartphone market. They're unique to TalkTalk, though, and are unavailable for purchase in the shops.

It can be easier for smaller brands to get drowned out in a busy marketplace populated by some huge names, but our reliability survey is left entirely in the hands of real-world users so you know there's no bias – just real-life stories and experiences. The table below will tell you all you need to know about the reliability and performance of TalkTalk TV boxes.

