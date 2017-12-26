PVR and set-top box Jargon buster

C

Capacity

The size of the hard drive in a PVR varies and the larger the hard drive, the more recordings you can store. A 500GB hard drive is typical and will give you around 250 hours of standard definition recording time or 125 hours in high-definition (HD).

Conflict resolution

This is useful if you're trying to record a programme that clashes with other recordings. The PVR will try to find a time when the conflicting recording is being broadcast again, and suggest that as an alternative booking time.

Controls on the box

Some set-top boxes and PVRs have controls on the actual box as well as on the remote control. This is useful if you lose the remote or if the batteries go flat.