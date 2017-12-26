Our Janome sewing machines guide reveals key ratings about the brand's build quality and value for money - based on the views of real-life users.

Which brand makes the best sewing machines? We surveyed more than 2,000 Which? members to find out. Read on to find out how Janome sewing machines fared in our customer survey against sewing machines from rival brands including Brother and Singer.

We asked owners to rate their Janome sewing machine on everything from value for money to ease of use. Log in or sign up for a £1 trial to Which? to unlock the scores in the table below.

You can also read more about Janome's sewing machine ranges, customer comments and information about how much Janome sewing machines cost.

Janome Build quality Portability Durability Ease of use Value for money Average spend Sample size: 308

About Janome

Japanese manufacturer Janome is the world’s biggest sewing machine manufacturer. Janome UK was established in 1969 as the New Home Sewing Machine Co Ltd - it changed its name to Janome in the mid-1990s. It operates through nearly 200 retail outlets throughout the UK, and also manufactures own-brand sewing machines for John Lewis. Janome offers an extensive range of sewing machines, overlockers and software for all sewing, quilting and embroidery projects.

Janome's stated aim is to provide customers with an unrivalled level of service, and the Janome Training Centre in Stockport offers a wide range of sewing courses that are run by industry experts.

Janome sewing machines and prices

Janome offers more than 30 sewing machines, ranging from standard beginners' models to fully computerised machines that you can use for embroidery.

But how did Janome score in our survey? Log in to find out.

Click through our photo gallery to see a selection of Janome sewing machines, from standard models to machines that are suitable for more advanced projects.

Janome sewing machines For beginners: The J3-18 (£150) is a simple machine for occasional sewing

For beginners: Janome's 2522LE (£350) is designed for speed and ease of use

Advanced: The CXL301 (£249) was designed to offer an introduction to computerised sewing

For pros: The Memory Craft 15000 (£6,495) is Janome's flagship sewing machine, with a built-in embroidery system Previous

Next





Previous

Next

Janome sewing machine ranges

The most basic models are in Janome's Standard range. These are also the cheapest models, with prices starting at starting at around £150 for the J3-18 and going up to roughly £350 for the 2522LE.

Fully computerised sewing machines are also available - including the models in Janome's long-arm range, which provide extra space if you're working on a bigger project. Prices start at around £249 for Janome's fully computerised CXL301.

Some of the sewing machines in Janome's Memory Craft range are also suitable for embroidery. Prices start at around £1,000 for the MC350E, and go up to an eye-watering £6,495 for the Memory Craft 15000 - Janome's latest flagship model.

Prices correct as of April 2015.