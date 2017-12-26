How we test slow cookers

Our slow cooker tests show that you don't need to buy a premium or big-brand model to get a slow cooker that can make hearty stews and casseroles. We've tested affordable own-brand machines that work as well as - or better than - models costing more than double the price.

Every slow cooker that passes through the Which? test lab is subject to 70 different assessments to ensure it cooks well and is easy to use. Our reviews answer the most crucial questions you have about slow cookers, including:

How well does it cook stews and casseroles?

How well does it roast?

How easy is the slow cooker to set up for cooking, and to clean afterwards?

How useful are the instructions?

Should I buy it?

