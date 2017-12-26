How to buy the best smartwatch

Android Wear, Tizen or watchOS?

The type of smartphone you own will tend to dictate the operating system you should opt for. The Apple Watch Series on watchOS, for example, can only be used with an iPhone, while Tizen is only compatible with Android phones. Most Android Wear watches will be compatible with both iOS and Android devices, although it’s always worth checking that your particular handset is included.

Windows Phone owners currently don’t have much choice, and may lose some functionality – although the Microsoft Band 2 that blends the features of a smartwatch and a fitness tracker is fully compatible with Windows.

Android Wear

Built to work with Android devices but with iPhone compatibility, too, Android Wear is another touch-driven interface designed to direct messages, calls and diary appointments to the device on your wrist. In March 2017 Google introduced Android Wear 2.0, which introduced a host of new features including the ability to customise watch faces to retrieve the most important information from your favourite apps, greater control over notifications and better compatibility with Apple iPhones. It also means greater freedom from your smartphone as standalone apps will work with any Bluetooth or wi-fi connection, even without your phone nearby.

Pros: The interface will be instantly familiar to anyone who has used an Android smartphone, and adopts the Google Cards system to direct updates your way. In this way you’ll be able to scroll through all kinds of updates, from the latest weather forecast to when you’ll need to leave the office to make your next meeting.

Cons: It’s compatibility with iPhones is slightly limited, with not all the features available on iPhone as on Android handsets. Though it's a big improvement, it can still be a little glitchy on certain smartwatches in terms of a consistent connection and notifications.

Tizen

You'll find Tizen on only a small number of devices - notably the Samsung Gear S2 and Gear S3 smartwatches. It's an open-source operating system, based on Linux. It was initially only compatible with Samsung smartphones, but it can now be used with a range of Android handsets and the iPhone 5 and newer.

Pros: It's possible to customise the background, text size and font of a Tizen watch. It has more apps than it used to, and in 2017 added Spotify, Uber and Nest.

Cons: There aren't many smartwatches running it, so app development is often a little slow. The choice of apps is smaller than with Android Wear and watchOS smartwatches.

watchOS

Designed to work exclusively with iPhones, Apple’s WatchOS offers a touch-based interface that lets you scroll through your contacts, dictate texts and build your own fitness regime. In September 2017, Apple released the next version of the OS – Apple watchOS 4. Improvements included more in-depth heart-rate tracking and analysis, plus a redesigned workout app.

Pros: It’s relatively simple to use and works well with the iPhone – delivering all the notifications you’d expect and allowing you to customise the look and feel of the interface through apps.

Cons: It’s exclusive to Apple Watches and available only on expensive devices. Prices start from £269 for an Apple Watch Sport Series 1.

