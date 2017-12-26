Best Buy smartwatches

We test smartwatches more thoroughly than any one else, to ensure that our smartwatch reviews help you steer clear of watches that cost hundreds but deliver pitiful battery life, dull screens and inaccurate fitness tracking.

Only the very best models that top our independent lab tests earn our Best Buy recomendation. We’ll only a recommend a smartwatch if it offers real benefits above and beyond simply using your smartphone. Because if a smartwatch is impossible to pair with your phone and difficult to use, lacks features such as the ability to reply to emails or texts, and has a battery that can’t last a whole day, then there’s no point in wearing it.

Convenience is key; which is why our smartwatch tests involve checking how easily a smartwatch will connect to a mobile phone, how quickly notifications are delivered from smartphone to watch and if sending responses to text messages or taking calls is any easier than just using your mobile.

We assess how easy it is to customise the set-up and display of the watch – whether you want to see Twitter updates, text messages or switch your watch to silent all at the push of a button.

We test the battery life to uncover how long each watch really lasts on a full charge and how long it will take you to recharge it – to save you from waiting around for hours.

