Best Buy smartwatches
We test smartwatches more thoroughly than any one else, to ensure that our smartwatch reviews help you steer clear of watches that cost hundreds but deliver pitiful battery life, dull screens and inaccurate fitness tracking.
Only the very best models that top our independent lab tests earn our Best Buy recomendation. We’ll only a recommend a smartwatch if it offers real benefits above and beyond simply using your smartphone. Because if a smartwatch is impossible to pair with your phone and difficult to use, lacks features such as the ability to reply to emails or texts, and has a battery that can’t last a whole day, then there’s no point in wearing it.
- Convenience is key; which is why our smartwatch tests involve checking how easily a smartwatch will connect to a mobile phone, how quickly notifications are delivered from smartphone to watch and if sending responses to text messages or taking calls is any easier than just using your mobile.
- We assess how easy it is to customise the set-up and display of the watch – whether you want to see Twitter updates, text messages or switch your watch to silent all at the push of a button.
- We test the battery life to uncover how long each watch really lasts on a full charge and how long it will take you to recharge it – to save you from waiting around for hours.
How we uncover the best smartwatches
Our experts run all kinds of tests designed to find out whether a smartwatch lives up to all the claims made by manufacturers. You can be sure that the highest scoring smartwatches really do deliver with great features, easy-to-access notifications that display in a sensible, customisable way and have a battery that won’t let you down
- Notifications: We check whether notifications from popular services, such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter, display clearly on the watch and how easy it is to scroll through text messages. We also check the reliability with which a smartwatch receives notifications, so you can be sure you don’t miss a thing.
- Fitness tracking: Many smartwatches have fitness-tracking features built in, such as step counters and heart rate monitors. We test how accurate these features are and how easy it is to check your fitness data on your watch, mobile or a PC.
- Apps: Most smartwatches come with pre-installed apps, from Google Maps and Evernote to fitness-tracking software such as the activity app on Apple Watch. We check how simple it is to open apps and whether it’s easy to customise your smartwatch by deleting new apps and adding new ones.
Smartwatch reviews you can trust
Models from the biggest fitness tracker brands on the market are tested in our test lab - including Apple, Huawei, LG, Pebble and Samsung. And we’ve found that the most well-known brands aren’t always the best.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
