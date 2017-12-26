Top five best smartwatches for fitness

Pricing, recommendations and test scores correct as of November 2017.

Which smartwatch fitness features do I need?

Built-in heart-rate monitor

Measuring your heart-rate is one of the best ways to track improvements in your fitness levels, as well as being a useful metric for those looking to burn fat. The best smartwatches for fitness will measure your heart-rate all day, as well as telling you when you’ve reached your active heart-rate zone during exercise. Some will even measure the time it takes for your heart-rate to return to a resting rate after exercise, which is indicative of your fitness.

Built-in GPS

Most smartwatches will be able to use the GPS on your smartphone. If you like to exercise outside and don’t want to be tied to the GPS on your smartphone, though, built-in GPS is the feature to look for. This will let you track your route and distance while leaving your smartphone safely at home.

Water resistance

If you want to use your smartwatch for tracking swimming or for exercising outside, you’ll need to check the water resistance or waterproof rating. For a breakdown of these ratings, see our guide on fitness watches and activity trackers for swimming.

Accuracy

We put every smartwatch through the same tests as fitness watches and activity trackers, including checking the accuracy of step and calorie count, distance travelled, and the built-in heart-rate monitor. For those that have specific swim metrics, we put the accuracy of the tracking to the test in the pool too.

We know consistency is important too – if a smartwatch is accurate on some days but not on others it will be difficult to track improvements in your fitness levels. We repeat our walking test to see if the smartwatches consistently overstate, understate or hit the accuracy mark. Make sure you check out our reviews if you want a smartwatch that will accurately track your exercise and activity.

Music

There are a few smartwatches that let you listen to music while paired with wireless headphones, without the need for your smartphone – perfect for those that want to go for a run without taking multiple devices along for the ride. Look for smartwatches with plenty of storage, a good selection of apps on the device, and Bluetooth for pairing with your headphones. The latest device from Apple – the Apple Watch Series 3 – comes with Apple Music, meaning you can listen to music through your Apple Airpods without your iPhone nearby.