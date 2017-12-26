Which Samsung smartwatch should I buy?

Samsung launched their first wearable way back in 2013. Since then we’ve had every Samsung smartwatch or fitness tracker pass through our labs – with differing degrees of success. Some have impressed, while others have frustrated us with poorly laid-out screens, short battery life and uncomfortable designs.

In the tables below we take a look at the two latest smartwatches in the Samsung range, the Gear S2 and Gear S3, as well as the Gear Fit 2 fitness tracker. All three run Samsung’s Tizen operating system, but that doesn’t mean they are all equal.

Each offers different features, a different design and has a different price tag to match. Not all Samsung devices have impressed during our fitness-tracking accuracy test either – we’ve found one that understated distance travelled during a run by more than 35%, and another that overstated heart rate by more than 60% during our testing.

