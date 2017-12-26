Which Samsung smartwatch should I buy?
By Hannah Walsh
The Samsung Gear S2, Gear S3 or Gear Fit 2 - there’s plenty of choice, but which should you pick? Our guide can help.
Samsung launched their first wearable way back in 2013. Since then we’ve had every Samsung smartwatch or fitness tracker pass through our labs – with differing degrees of success. Some have impressed, while others have frustrated us with poorly laid-out screens, short battery life and uncomfortable designs.
In the tables below we take a look at the two latest smartwatches in the Samsung range, the Gear S2 and Gear S3, as well as the Gear Fit 2 fitness tracker. All three run Samsung’s Tizen operating system, but that doesn’t mean they are all equal.
Each offers different features, a different design and has a different price tag to match. Not all Samsung devices have impressed during our fitness-tracking accuracy test either – we’ve found one that understated distance travelled during a run by more than 35%, and another that overstated heart rate by more than 60% during our testing.
Samsung smartwatches
Samsung Gear S3
- Ease of use:
- Smart notifications overall:
- Health:
- Built in GPS:
- Yes
- Built in heart rate monitor:
- Yes
It has advanced smart and fitness features, but how did it perform in our tough tests?
Samsung Gear S2
- Ease of use:
- Smart notifications overall:
- Health:
- Built in GPS:
- No
- Built in heart rate monitor:
- Yes
It’s the older and smaller Samsung smartwatch – so can it live up to its shiny new successor?
Samsung fitness tracker
Samsung Gear Fit 2
- Ease of use:
- Everyday use:
- Accuracy:
- Built in GPS:
- Yes
- Built in heart rate monitor:
- Yes
Can this Samsung fitness tracker compete with its smartwatch siblings? We put it to the test to find out.
Should I buy a fitness tracker or smartwatch?
The difference between smartwatches and fitness trackers boils down to whether you want a wearable device that's designed to help you communicate and deliver notifications, or one that keeps track of exercise and health. There’s often a difference in price, too. The cheapest fitness tracker we’ve tested costs less than £20, while smartwatches start from around £100.
To help you pick the right wearable for you, use our online tool below. If you're on a mobile device, you'll need to scroll down to the 'features' tab at the bottom of your screen to explore.
Once you’ve decided on the right type of wearable, take a look at our fitness tracker or smartwatch reviews . In addition to the Samsung devices, we’ve tested models from all the big-name brands, including Apple, Fitbit, Garmin, Huawei and TomTom.
If you’re still unsure which device would be the best choice then have no fear – head to our Should I buy a fitness tracker or smartwatch? guide for a full rundown of the similarities and differences.