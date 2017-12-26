Spiralizers: our pick

Find out how the best-selling spiralizers fared when we tried them out.

Spiralizers – gadgets that turn fresh vegetables into noodles – were the kitchen must-have of 2016, and their popularity shows no sign of waning.

But with stacks of similar-looking models in the shops, how do you know which one to go for?

Is a horizontal, vertical or handheld spiralizer best, or would a simple julienne peeler do the job just as well, for a fraction of the price? And what about an electric version?

Spiralizer first look reviews

We've tried out 14 top-selling manual spiralizers from big brands including Hemsley and Hemsley, JML, Lakeland, Oxo, Gefu and Lurch, and found big differences in how well the spiralizers worked. You can see the results in the table below.

If you're after something to take the strain out of spiralizing, we've also tried four of the latest electric spiralizers from Morphy Richards, Kenwood, Tower and Aldi. Head to our electric spiralizer reviews to see how they compare.

We challenged each spiralizer to create thick and thin noodles (where applicable) from courgettes, carrots and sweet potato. Each spiralizer was judged on how straightforward it was to set up and use (particularly the effort involved in spiralizing); consistency of noodles; any wasted veg; and how easy it was to clean.

The spiralizers we liked most were able to consistently create long, even noodles with minimal effort, and were easy to clean and store away. The less-likeable spiralizers were awkward to use, produced a disappointing mixture of long noodles and scrappy 'half-moon' vegetable shapes, and left plenty of waste.

Spiralizers: our verdict

We've rounded up all the spiralizers we've tried out below. Keep reading for more information on the different models we tried, or log in to get our full Which? first look verdict on each, including which spiralizer we picked as our favourite, the best cheap spiralizers, and those that failed to impress us.

Which spiralizer is right for you?

We've tried out a variety of handheld, vertical and horizontal manual spiralizers, as well as some electric spiralizers. Each type has its pros and cons, so we've picked out our favourites in each category. Which one you choose depends on your budget, how often you plan to spiralize, what you want to spiralize, and the noodle options you need.

Vertical-input spiralizers can be easier to use and we found they gave us more consistent noodles, but there are a couple of horizontal spiralizers which are worth considering - not least because you don't have to chop your courgettes or carrots to fit them, and a decent one with good sucker feet will make it a breeze to get your vegetable-spaghetti fix.

A cheap handheld spiralizer might do the trick if you only want to use it now and then. We found one that easily created lengthy noodles without too much trouble.

If you're a keen courgetti fan, or need to feed a crowd, you'll want to check our electric spiralizer reviews. These take the hard graft out of spiralizing, making it much quicker to do.

Using your spiralizer - top tips

We've made mountains of courgetti, carrot noodles and sweet potato ribbons in the name of finding the best spiralizers, and we've learned a few things along the way. If you're buying a spiralizer, these tips will make mealtimes easier:

1. Be patient

It can take a few attempts before you get the hang of spiralizing. Don't give up if your first go produces scrappy noodles. We've found a consistent gentle yet firm pressure yields the best results. Prepping your veg correctly, and choosing the straightest, most even veg you can find, will help too.

2. Handle with care

Like food processors, there's no getting away from having contact with very sharp and fiddly blades on a spiralizer. Some models come with a small brush for poking out trapped veg, but if not you can pick one of these up from kitchenware store.

3.Pick the right spiralizer for you

If you mainly want to spiralize larger, awkwardly shaped fruit and veg like squash, beetroot or celeriac, a handheld or electric spiralizer could prove frustrating, as these work best with thinner veg. Horizontal and vertical spiralizers are more versatile when it comes to accommodating different shapes and sizes of vegetable.

Find out more about the pros and cons of different spiralizer types in our guide to buying the best spiralizer.