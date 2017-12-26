Your top 10 spiralizer questions answered

2. How to use a spiralizer

Most spiralizers work in a similar way, by pushing raw fruit or veg through a blade to shred them into noodles. Smaller blades that stick up from the main blade unit score a line in the veg as it turns so that you get noodles instead of one larger slice.

Handheld spiralizers generally require the most manual labour as they don’t have a handle to turn, so you’ll have to twist the vegetables through the blade by hand.

Horizontal-feed spiralizers have a rotary handle that you use to churn your veg through the blades, with the vegetable attached to spikes on one end to hold it in place.

Vertical-feed spiralizers also have spikes and a rotary handle, but you feed in the vegetable through the top rather than from the side, which can be easier because it tends to require less pressure.

Electric spiralizers work more like food processors, with automatic blades, so you simply need to lightly push the vegetable down on the blades using the plastic pusher, and the spiralizer will then do most of the work for you.

Depending on the spiralizer you have, you'll need to prepare your veg slightly differently before spiralizing.

Top tips for using a spiralizer:

Try to buy straight, evenly shaped veg for best results.

Wash veg before spiralizing and slice off both ends to get an even base.

Centre your veg on the blade to get even, long noodles rather than choppy ‘half moon’ shaped off-cuts.

Steady pressure when feeding the veg in should give more even results.

Pat your noodles dry after spiralizing to avoid watery courgetti.

Some spiralizers are easier to use than others. We tried out a range of popular models and found some slipped around on the worktop or needed plenty of elbow grease to get decent results.