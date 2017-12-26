Stannah stairlifts review

Stannah is a name synonymous with stairlifts, so we surveyed its customers to find out whether its reputation is well deserved.

Stannah stairlifts are probably the most well known on the market, and if you want to buy a stairlift, it's a brand you're bound to encounter.

To find out whether its products are worth investing in, we asked Stannah stairlift owners to rate the firm on key aspects of its stairlifts, such as reliability, comfort and value for money, and compared their responses with those given by owners of other brands of stairlifts such as Acorn and Handicare.

You can find out how it was rated using the scores in the table below, which includes ratings for reliability, quality, comfort and more – plus the average price of new and second-hand Stannah stairlifts.

Stannah stairlifts ratings Customer score Reliability Usability Comfort Safety of the stairlift Quality Batteries Overall value for money Average price of a new Stannah stairlift Average price of a second-hand Stannah stairlift Table notes: Customer score combines overall satisfaction and likelihood to recommend. Sample size – 124. Survey conducted in October 2016.

how much Stannah stairlifts typically cost, including the average and range of prices its customers paid

ongoing costs and maintenance for Stannah stairlifts, such as servicing prices, repair costs and servicing contracts

stairlift warranty information and aftercare packages

whether it's worth haggling over the quoted price of a Stannah stairlift

comments from Stannah stairlift owners about how they found the buying process.

How we carried out our Stannah stairlift research

We surveyed 450 members of the public who have bought a stairlift, either for themselves or for a relative, to find out which manufacturers you can trust.

As well as asking about what the stairlift itself is like to live with, from ease of use to reliability, we also wanted to know what the manufacturer was like to deal with. So we asked our respondents about the buying process, to see which brands were more likely to be flexible on prices and whether any were engaging in pressure selling.

In addition to Stannah, Which? members can find out how rival brands Acorn and Handicare scored in our survey.

And if you're considering getting a stairlift provided by the council, you can see what our respondents thought of that process, too.