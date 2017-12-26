Supermarkets compared

We've surveyed more than 7,000 supermarket shoppers to uncover the nation's favourite supermarket for 2017.

The UK's definitive supermarket survey reveals the best stores that are ahead of the crowd - and the brands that limped into last place.

Supermarkets are all competing fiercely for customers - and it's getting harder than ever to know which ones have the best deals, will serve up great-quality food, and will give you five-star service to boot.

We asked more than 7,000 supermarket shoppers to tell us what they really think of their supermarket, so we can tell you which is the best - and which is the worst.

We've rated all of the major supermarkets, from giants such as Tesco and Sainsbury's to discounters Aldi and Lidl. We've also assessed online grocers like Ocado and Iceland Online to see which will fill your basket with the freshest produce, and offer convenient delivery slots with stellar driver service.

We've rated all of the major supermarkets based on our survey of 7,004 members of the public about their supermarket shopping in November and December 2016. The ratings combine customer satisfaction with how likely shoppers at that supermarket are to recommend it to a friend, and include ratings for value for money, store layout, and other factors.

You can also discover which own-label products from that supermarket – from Champagne to cheese to smoked salmon – we rate as Best Buys.

Top supermarkets for shopping in-store

In-store supermarkets Supermarket Range of products Products being in stock Quality of own-label products Quality of fresh products Ease of finding products Store appearance Value for money Customer score (%) Aldi (728) Asda (729) Lidl (729) Iceland (726) > Marks & Spencer (728) Morrisons (727) Sainsbury's (728) Tesco (730) Waitrose (727) Using the table Sample size in brackets. Star ratings: These range from one to five – the more stars the better.

Customer score: This is based on a combination of overall satisfaction and how likely people are to recommend the supermarket to a friend. It doesn’t factor in the individual star ratings These range from one to five – the more stars the better.This is based on a combination of overall satisfaction and how likely people are to recommend the supermarket to a friend. It doesn’t factor in the individual star ratings

Top supermarkets for shopping online

Online supermarkets Supermarket Range of products Products being in stock Quality of own-label products Quality of fresh products Convenient delivery slots Product substitutions Driver's service Value for money Customer score (%) Asda (624) Iceland (342) Morrisons (276) Ocado (248) Sainsbury's (629) Tesco (1,010) Waitrose (189) Using the table Sample size in brackets. Star ratings: These range from one to five – the more stars the better.

