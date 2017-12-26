The Which? top choice tablet of the month
By Jack Turner
If you're short of time and don't want to browse all our tablet reviews, we've selected a couple of fantastic models from our latest tests, including a budget model for those after a bargain.
We've reviewed plenty of tablets over the years, from the original Apple iPad in 2010, to the numerous impersonators and innovators that have followed since. We know the frustration of spending hundreds of pounds on the latest bit of tech kit, only for it not to do what was promised in the ad.
We've picked a fantastic tablet from our recent testing, a great all-rounder that is not only powerful, but also easy to use, with a crystal-clear screen and sound quality that belies its slim form.
If you're after something a bit more budget, we've also picked out a great choice for those want a decent tablet experience but also don't want to spend too much.
Tablet of the month
A mid-price tablet that feels considerably more expensive, this is the one to go for if you're after a fuss-free tablet experience with a powerful and easy-to-use model that also packs in considerable battery life.
One of the cheapest tablets in our test, this isn't quite a Best Buy but it's a smart choice for anyone on a budget. Battery life is a real selling point of this inexpensive tablet, as it has more than enough stamina to last for a day out of the house.
Pricing, recommendations, and test scores correct as of November 2017.
The latest tablets put to the test
The two tablets above are just a tiny sample of the models we've tested to date. Hundreds of tablets have passed through our lab and been examined by our experts, so we know exactly what to look for, and what makes a fantastic tablet (as well as a terrible one). We pay close attention to the following:
Head to our tablets review page to see the latest releases from big-name brands such as Apple, Lenovo and Samsung. Alternatively, see our guide to the best cheap tablets if you're after something slightly more budget.