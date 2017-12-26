Best TVs for watching sport
By Ben Stockton
Whether you’re into football or fencing, the best TVs for sport will help you enjoy even the fastest-paced action in crystal-clear clarity.
When it comes to watching sport, the key thing you want your TV to do is cope well with fast movement – whether that's a football zipping around the pitch or a sprinter diving for the finish.
Although all our Best Buy TVs will do a cracking job, the TVs below score the maximum five stars for motion processing. With fantastic picture and sound quality overall, they're a great voice for avid sport fans.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Motion stability:
- 5 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Member exclusive
- Curved:
- Member exclusive
- Resolution type:
- Member exclusive
One of the best TVs we've seen in the lab in recent years, this 55-inch TV offers unrivalled picture and sound quality. With an easy-to-use smart-TV platform to boot, this is the choice TV for 2017 if you're looking for the very best.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Motion stability:
- 5 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Member exclusive
- Curved:
- Member exclusive
- Resolution type:
- Member exclusive
This stunning TV delivers in all regards. With excellent picture quality, supreme sound and an easy-to-use smart-TV platform, if you’re looking for a TV in this price range this one must make your shortlist.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Motion stability:
- 5 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Member exclusive
- Curved:
- Member exclusive
- Resolution type:
- Member exclusive
This remarkable-looking TV delivers super smooth motion and crystal clear sound. Whether it's the cheers of the crowd or the roar of an engine, this TV will keep you close to the action.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Motion stability:
- 5 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Member exclusive
- Curved:
- Member exclusive
- Resolution type:
- Member exclusive
This pin-sharp TV handles motion superbly, with well balanced colours and contrast. Great sound quality makes it a perfect set for sports.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Motion stability:
- 5 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Member exclusive
- Curved:
- Member exclusive
- Resolution type:
- Member exclusive
At a decent price for a 55-inch screen of this quality, this TV really ticks the boxes here, with excellent, smooth visuals and decent sound, if a bit bassy.
Pricing, recommendations and test scores correct as of November 2017.
Do I need a 4K TV?
Al the above TVs are 4K, or Ultra HD, meaning they have a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels – more than 8 million pixels in total. That’s four times the number in Full HD (1,920 x 1,080).
Despite Euro 2016 being shot in 4K, neither the BBC nor ITV will broadcast it. The same goes for the Olympics, with the Rio opening ceremony to be filmed in 4K but the BBC has only committed so far to run trials of 4K broadcasting.
However, if you’re about to buy a new TV you should seriously consider a 4K set. You may not be able to watch this summer’s sport in 4K, but a 4K TV will still deliver fantastic, steady pictures when dealing with standard or high-definition broadcasts. Also, future events will almost certainly start to be broadcast in 4K.
If you haven't found one you like, we have hundreds more expert TV reviews