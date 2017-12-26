Best TVs for watching sport

Pricing, recommendations and test scores correct as of November 2017.

Do I need a 4K TV?

Al the above TVs are 4K, or Ultra HD, meaning they have a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels – more than 8 million pixels in total. That’s four times the number in Full HD (1,920 x 1,080).

Despite Euro 2016 being shot in 4K, neither the BBC nor ITV will broadcast it. The same goes for the Olympics, with the Rio opening ceremony to be filmed in 4K but the BBC has only committed so far to run trials of 4K broadcasting.

However, if you’re about to buy a new TV you should seriously consider a 4K set. You may not be able to watch this summer’s sport in 4K, but a 4K TV will still deliver fantastic, steady pictures when dealing with standard or high-definition broadcasts. Also, future events will almost certainly start to be broadcast in 4K.

