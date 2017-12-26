How to buy the best TV

The best TVs will have a pin-sharp picture and superb sound, with an easy-to-use interface. But whether you're looking to spend a couple of hundred pounds or a couple of thousand, there’s plenty to consider before you buy.

With most TVs looking more or less the same, it may seem as though there’s not much between them. But from huge differences in size and picture resolution to each brand’s remotes and smart TV platforms, these are vastly different machines – and some are certainly better than others.

Here, we take a closer look at the key things you should think about before you buy. From big decisions such as which screen size is best for you, to specific features to look out for, our expert advice will help you find your perfect TV.

