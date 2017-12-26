The Which? top choice TV of the month
By Martin Pratt
We've picked our favourite TV from recent tests, as well as a cheap alternative, so you can choose an excellent Best Buy in a pinch.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
With more than 300 TV reviews to sift through, sometimes you just need someone to show you which set is the top of the heap, and offer a cheap alternative if you don't want to break the bank.
We've picked two TVs from our latest tests that we know provide impeccable picture quality and the audio to match. Will Samsung take the top spot, or did LG or Sony pip it to the post by releasing a TV that impressed us more?
Our top pick may cost a pretty penny, but the picture quality, whether you're watching the highest-resolution 4K Blu-ray or standard definition, is nothing short of stunning.
Our cheap choice doesn't do much wrong either, but incredibly is less than half the price of our top pick. See for yourself which TVs we recommend this month and take your Christmas viewing to the next level.
Only logged-in Which? members can view the laptops in our table above. If you're not yet a member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access.
Top pick TVs of the month
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Motion stability:
- 5 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Member exclusive
- Display type:
- Member exclusive
- Screen resolution:
- Member exclusive
- HDR:
- Member exclusive
- Freeview Play:
- Member exclusive
One of the best TVs we've seen in the lab in recent years, this set offers unrivalled picture and sound quality. With an easy-to-use smart-TV platform to boot, It's the choice TV for 2017 if you're looking for the very best.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Motion stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Member exclusive
- Display type:
- Member exclusive
- Screen resolution:
- Member exclusive
- HDR:
- Member exclusive
- Freeview Play:
- Member exclusive
A bargain standout from an impressive range of TVs, this 50 inch model is another good value choice, with a sharp picture and pleasant sound.
The models, scores and prices in the table are correct as of December 2017.
The latest TVs put to the test
We test hundreds of TVs and our in-depth reviews cover everything you need to know before you buy a new one. Our decades of testing experience, from the days of black-and-white sets all the way to flatscreen 4K displays, makes us uniquely qualified to recommend the best TVs around and warn you off the bad ones.
Here are some of the aspects we look at when determining whether a TV is worth your money.
Just because a TV is 4K with HDR screen technology doesn't automatically mean it will be a Best Buy, or even close to one. We've tested 4K TVs that look, on paper, to be as good as the very best models we've tested, but in fact, they can't hold a candle to the top-tier TVs our testing uncovers.
Browse all of our TV reviews to see how the latest TVs from Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Sony and Hisense stack up. Or head to our page on the best TVs for 2017 to see the best of the year so far.