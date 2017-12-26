Best Buy toasters
Say goodbye to patchy toast with a Best Buy toaster. Our in-depth reviews will show you the toasters that make great toast every time.
Don’t get lumbered with a toaster that browns unevenly, breaks easily or leaves your bread limp - our independent reviews can give you the inside track on the models that reliably deliver evenly browned toast time after time.
Our tests go further than anyone else's to ensure that the Best Buy toasters we recommend make the best toast around. And we don’t just reveal the best - we also highlight the low-scoring Don’t Buy toasters that fail to make the grade, so you don’t end up with a dud that you’ll soon be keen to replace.
- We try out different-sized slices of bread so we can tell you how each toaster will cope with your favourite loaf
- We reveal the toasters that might ruin your breakfast by making patchy, half-burnt toast
- We toast hundreds of slices of bread every year to uncover the toasters that make great toast, time after time
How we uncover the best toasters
Our experts carry out more than 100 tests, checks and measurements on every toaster we test, so that our reviews can cover everything you could possibly want to know about each toaster.
- Evenness of browning: We carefully examine every piece to see if parts of it are too brown, or not brown enough.
- Browning coverage: We look for parts of the bread that have been left untouched by the toaster.
- Speed: We time how long it takes to toast the bread, to separate the speedy toasters from the slowcoaches.
- Versatility: We check whether you can fit different-sized slices of bread in the toaster.
- Ease of use: We look at how easy it is to load and unload the toaster, use the controls, and clean the toaster.
Toaster reviews you can trust
We've tested models from more than 30 toaster brands, including DeLonghi, Breville and Dualit. We test all the major new toasters on the market, and have tested both four-slice and two-slice models costing from £10 to more than £200, so you can find the best toaster for your needs and budget.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
