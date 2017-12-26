Don't Buy toasters

Our expert lab tests separate the toasters you should avoid from those recommended as Best Buy toasters.

Toasters to avoid

Log-in or sign up for a £1 trial to unlock our full list of Don’t Buy products on this page.

Which? has reviewed toasters from big brands such as Breville, Dualit, Morphy Richards and Russell Hobbs, as well as own-brand toasters from the likes of Asda, Wilko and Argos, to uncover the best toasters - and the worst.

We test toasters more thoroughly than everyone else, and because we don't take advertising or freebies we're not afraid to say when a toaster's not worth buying.

Our experts put every toaster through the same set of tests so you can easily compare how good they are at making toast and fitting different bread types - and whether they have any annoying niggles.

We give every toaster a Which? test score so you can immediately see which are the best and worst.

We review both two-slice and four-slice toasters, and cover everything from budget toasters to premium models, so you can find the best toaster for your budget.

Find out which toasters are Don’t Buys and which are Best Buys by taking out a £1 trial to Which?.