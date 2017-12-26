Best travel cot brands
By Olivia Howes
Travel cots can be invaluable when you're away from home and want somewhere cosy for your baby to sleep.
However, real differences exist between the best and the worst.
A good travel cot will be easy to assemble and pack away, will provide good value for money and, of course, be super comfortable for your little one. A bad one will simply be more trouble than it's worth.
You can find out what we think of popular travel cots in our travel cots: top picks.
We also surveyed more than 1,000 parents to find out what they think of the travel cot they own. The table below reveals the best and worst brands, with some interesting results.
|Best travel cot brands
|This table reveals the best and worst travel cot brands, with own-brand products competing against branded rivals, with some surprising results.
|Brand
|Ease of setting up
|Portability
|Comfort
|Customer score
|Chicco
|Cosatto
|Graco
|Hauck
|Mamas &Papas
|Mothercare
|Red Kite
Table notes
Our travel cot research
In February and March 2016, we surveyed 2,000 parents of children aged five or under, of whom over 1,018 owned a travel cot.
The complete list of brands included in the survey was: Babies R Us/Toys R Us, Baby Bjorn, BabyDan, Babymoov, Brevi, Chicco, Disney, Graco, Hauck, Jane, John Lewis, Joie, Koodi, LittleLife, Mamas & Papas, Mothercare, Nuna and Red Kite. A brand must receive at least 30 responses to be included in the table.