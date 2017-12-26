Looking for reviews of great tumble dryers? Sign up today for a £1 trial and access all our expert reviews and Best Buys.

As the name suggests, condenser tumble dryers condense the warm damp air from inside the drum into water, which is then deposited into a container that you have to empty. As this process is contained within the machine, condenser dryers can be installed anywhere in your property.

Unlike vented dryers, they do not have an exhaust hose that needs to be connected to a wall vent, or poked out through a window when the dryer is working.

However, some condenser models do come with a hose that you can attach to a drain, as you would for a washing machine. If you choose this type of condenser tumble dryer, the water will drain away rather than collect in the container, saving you from having to empty it yourself - but it will naturally limit where the dryer can be installed.

Want to know which tumble dryer is best for you? Take a look at all of our tumble dryer reviews.