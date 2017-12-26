How to buy the best TV DVD combi

TV DVD combis - televisions with built-in DVD players - are an appealing solution if you're struggling for space and don't want a DVD player cluttering up your living room. Great for holidaymakers, caravan owners and students at university, combis are generally more portable than regular TVs.

Most combis come with Freeview tuners, and some include premium features like Freeview HD, app support for Netflix, BBC iPlayer and Facebook, plus built-in sound bars. Read on for our recommended models and tips on what to look out for when choosing a new TV DVD combi.

Find yourself a top-notch TV. Take a look at our Best Buy TV DVD combis page.