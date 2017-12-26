Film Finder: How to watch movies and TV series online

Our new Film Finder tool takes the confusion out of finding a safe place to watch your favourite shows – and helps you find the best price.

With the advent of online streaming services and on-demand, there are more ways than ever to watch your favourite films and TV shows. Where to find them, and how to get the cheapest price, is the difficult part.

We've taken the hassle out of this for you with Film Finder, a tool created specifically to mean finding what to watch, where, and at a price that suits you, is easier than ever. And you won't have to worry about falling foul of a dodgy service or illegal stream, as every provider on here is legal and legitimate.

Simply type in the name of the film or TV show and then hit search. Try it out below.

Which? Film Finder Tool

Our interactive tool presents you with a variety of options on how to watch what you want from a genuine, legal service.

Just search for your favourite TV show or film and you'll see where it's available, with the choice of streaming, renting, or buying outright on Blu-ray or DVD. You can choose the resolution of the content you want, including SD, HD and even 4K Ultra HD quality.

iTunes will automatically offer up the highest resolution it has on offer, but you can often pay slightly less by clicking through and opting for a lower quality if you prefer. Amazon will also often have cheaper available SD pricing available on its site, too.

So, most importantly, you'll avoid paying over the odds. The Film Finder clearly displays prices for each provider, allowing you to quickly find the best price. Simply follow the links and you could be watching in a matter of minutes.

So, get the popcorn ready, dim the lights, and check out the Which? Film Finder.

Want to beef up your broadband to enjoy better quality video? Read our guide to the best TV and broadband providers.

What does it cost to watch online?

There are so many ways to watch online nowadays that it can be difficult to get a handle on just how much you should be paying.

If you're a habitual box-set binger or movie buff, a subscription to Netflix or Amazon Prime video could well worth be the investment. They start from as little as £5.99 per month, which is hardly wallet-busting.

If you feel like a subscription would be a burden, or don't want to buy in to one service's roster of content, then simply renting or buying on the fly may be best for you. You can rent movies to stream for as little as £2.49, or if you're a fan of physical media you can buy Blu-ray DVDs for as little as £5 – some even come with a free digital download code so that you can start watching straight away.

A good internet TV box is a great way to get access to all the latest content. Read our guide on how to buy the best.