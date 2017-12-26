Buying the best virtual reality headset

We don't have any Which? Best Buy virtual reality headsets, as we haven't put them through our lab tests. But we do have reviews from people who've tried ones from leading brands such as Samsung, Google, Firefly and Shinecon.

Based on their feedback, we've found these features key to a good virtual reality headset:

Comfortable fit. A VR headset should be easily adjustable and fit comfortably around your head. It should also fit snugly around the eyes, so no light is let in around the edges.

Good head tracking. A good headset must respond in real time with movements of your head, so it genuinely seems like you’re looking around a real environment.

Clarity. A headset with poor lenses can make it difficult to focus on objects in the environment. Picture quality should be sharp and colourful.

Adjustable. Some headsets allow you to adjust the focus, and even the eye distance, which makes them far more versatile, and easier on the eyes for different people. Others offer external controls, which means you can adjust volume and navigate around without removing the phone.

